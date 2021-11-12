MSNBC’s McCaskill: ‘Joe Biden Has Done a Great Job on the Economy’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” network contributor former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) praised President Joe Biden for his handling of the economy, which saw the consumer prices rising at their fastest rate in decades last month.

As “Morning Joe” discussed an op-ed saying “competence” was hurting the Democratic Party more so than “wokeness,” McCaskill asserted that “Biden has done a great job on the economy with the asterisk around inflation.” She said if both gas prices and inflation go down, there would be “amazing job creation.”

“At the end of the day, Joe Biden has done a great job on the economy with the asterisk around inflation right now,” McCaskill argued. “If gas prices level down; if the inflationary index calms down, you are going to have amazing job creation.”

“And if they execute the infrastructure bill competently, that is turn some dirt, get some stuff built, cut some ribbons on some highways and bridges and all of those things, people will feel that in their communities, but it’s going to take some competence in terms of getting that infrastructure bill out the door in a way that we’re not talking about the future next November — rather, people feel that it is the present that there is a real difference being made in terms of their infrastructure,” she concluded.

