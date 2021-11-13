GOP Rep. McClain: Closing Line 5 Pipeline over Environmental Concerns Will Exacerbate Driver Shortage

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) argued that if the Line 5 pipeline is closed down over environmental concerns, trucking will become the only way to transport the fuel and that will add further strain to the truck driver shortage that already exists.

McClain said, “Well, if this is an environmental issue, we have no other alternative other than putting trucks on the road. Last I checked, we have a shortage of truck drivers, inflation’s up. It’s already going to cost us more to heat our homes. Do we have a solution? Because Line 5 provides 55% of the heat for the state of Michigan.”

