Winsome Sears: Voters ‘Tired of Politicians Who Won’t Let the Wounds of the Past Heal’

Virginia Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears (R) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that voters elected her in part because they are tired of politicians who will not let America’s racial wounds heal.

Anchor Chris Wallace asked, “What do you think Virginia voters were saying on Election Day when they made you lieutenant governor?”

Sears said, “They’re tired of the black against white and the Asian against Latino. They’re tired of it, and they’re tired of politicians who won’t let the wounds of the past heal.”

She continued, “Nobody is denying that we don’t want to hear all the history. I certainly do not want the sins of the past to be repeated. We don’t have to tear one person down in order to build another up. That is no way to be that is not America.”

She added, “Everything that I’ve had I had to work for, no one gave me anything…In case you haven’t noticed, I am black, and I have been black all my life. That is not what this is about.”

Sears concluded, “Sometimes what happens to you is it because you are black or a woman. It is simply life. I mean, some days you are the pigeon, and some days you are the statue. It is just life.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN