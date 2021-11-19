Jacob Blake’s Uncle: Rittenhouse Bail Was Raised by Nazis, KKK — Trial Judge ‘Racist as Hell’

Jacob Blake’s uncle Justin Blake reacted Friday on MSNBC to the jury finding Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on five counts for the shooting of three men in August 2020 during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of his nephew.

Blake said, “I mean if they didn’t convict the police officer for his dirty ass that shot my nephew in the back several times, we had hopes because this is a jury of 12. But when you have the guy who is presiding over the whole thing puts his hands on the scale and allows this young man literally to walk out, he gave him a pass. He didn’t allow evidence in.”

He continued, “If somebody shows The Proud Boy sign and goes into a bar at 17 and throws it up again, you know his ideology. They talk about harming African Americans. They talk about harming minorities, and he acted it out. Now, you tell us why he got a free ride. His bail money was raised by the Proud Boys, the Ku Klux Klan, the Nazis, the Skin Heads. Are they plugged up in this courtroom? Do we know the history of this judge? I heard he’s been racist as hell towards the people of Kenosha for many years. Do we know the history of this judge? Do we know his background?”

Blake added, “There was no self-defense. Self-defense is when you’re protecting your home, your protecting your family. He, in a very dastardly way, used the law. There was absolutely no self-defense.”

