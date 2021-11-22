W.H. Council of Economic Advisers Chair: We Expect Inflation to ‘Break’ in ‘Second or Third Quarter’ of 2022

On Monday’s edition of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Cecilia Rouse said the White House expects inflation to “break” “next year. So, possibly in the second quarter of next year, second or third quarter.”

Rouse stated, [relevant remarks begin around 4:20] “[W]e really do expect to see inflation — to break in the — in next year. So, possibly in the second quarter of next year, second or third quarter. As these supply chains ease, as people start to feel more comfortable because the pandemic is receding and they’re using more services rather than buying goods, we expect to see that normalization in our economy will help to moderate the inflation.”

