Eric Adams: Judges ‘Can’t Get Caught Up in the Politics’ and Need to Impose Bail on Dangerous Offenders

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams (D) stated that in New York City, judges “are not actually putting bail on where they could put bail on.” And that judges in the city “can’t get caught up in the politics of this city, but you must make sure that those who are posing imminent threats to our city, they are not going to be placed back on my streets and back into my community.”

Adams said that he worked with the author of the state’s bail reform bill to remove certain crimes that shouldn’t have been in the bill. He continued, “What is happening now, it’s not the bill. The judges, they are not actually putting bail on where they could put bail on. You can’t have someone arrested with a gun on Monday and then out on the street on Tuesday. So, we need to ensure that the judges –now, as the mayor, I appoint criminal court judges, and I’m going to be extremely clear, if you don’t understand that my city must be safe, and you can’t get caught up in the politics of this city, but you must make sure that those who are posing imminent threats to our city, they are not going to be placed back on my streets and back into my community.”

He later added that bail isn’t designed to be punitive, and that people who didn’t commit violent crimes shouldn’t be put in jail for not having money.

