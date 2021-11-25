GOP Rep. Donalds: Biden’s Build Back Better Bill ‘an Absolute Joke’

Wednesday, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) criticized President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill as “an absolute joke.”

Donalds told Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” that the biggest winners from the bill are the “rich people in blue states and green companies.”

“The two big winners in this are rich people in blue states and people who love the Green New Deal initiative and some of these green companies who are going to get a bunch of loans out of this climate bank they want to create as well,” Donalds advised. “This bill is an absolute joke. A lot of it works in complete opposite to each other. There is no need to do this stuff.”

“Personally, I love people to keep their own money. I want to keep my money, too. I would rather not send it to the federal government, especially this federal government the way it operates,” he added. “But the reality is this — the Democrats favored their own interests. They favored the people in blue states who donate to them. They favored people in the climate change Green New Deal agenda who favor them as well. They even favored newspapers. I mean, people who work for local newspapers, the newspaper companies are going to get a tax credit for $12,750 per employee if they have an outfit that has less than 750 employees. This is a complete giveaway to people who support Joe Biden and the radical left.”

