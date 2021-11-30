Cotton: ‘Fauci Should Be Investigated for Lying to Congress’

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) called on National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci to be investigated for lying to Congress in his denial that his agency funded gain-of-function research during testimony earlier this year.

“Well, it’s just another example of the incompetence of the Biden administration. They think Tony Fauci remains a credible and impartial messenger about the Wuhan coronavirus,” he said. “I mean, you saw this weekend, he went out and became an open partisan attacking a sitting United States senator, who was democratically elected by the people as are the other 99 senators, as a nothing but a bureaucrat, who works for those people who democratically elected all 100 senators, attacking him in a partisan way.”

“This is not Tony Fauci changing or turning over a new leaf,” Cotton continued. “This is who he’s been from the very beginning. And it is a simple fact that he testified to Congress, by the way, that he did not fund through his agency gain-of-function research in the Wuhan labs, making the coronaviruses there more dangerous and more transmissible. Yet his agency has since acknowledged they, in fact, did fund that kind of gain-of-function research. Both those things can’t be true. Fauci should be investigated for lying to Congress.”

