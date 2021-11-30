Cruz: CBS ‘Dropped the Ball’ by Letting Fauci Respond to Gain-of-Function Issues ‘With Insults’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized CBS’ Margaret Brennan for failing to press White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on his statements on gain-of-function research.

Cruz said, “The statements from Dr. Fauci and the NIH are directly contradictory. And I’ve got to say, I think Margaret Brennan is a talented journalist, but she dropped the ball in not following up, letting him just respond with insults, instead of asking him the simple question, you stated that we don’t fund gain-of-function research. The NIH stated we do fund gain-of-function research. They can’t both be true, and if you lied to Congress, it’s a felony. She didn’t press him on that.”

