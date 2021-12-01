Clyburn Expresses Frustration with Manchin on ‘Build Back Better’ — ‘We Ought to Stop that Foolishness’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Your World,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) spoke about his frustration with Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) demand to make the lifespan of the so-called Build Back Better agenda 10 years.

The South Carolina Democrat insisted that was “not the way the world works” during his interview with Fox News Channel’s Neil Cavuto.

“When I heard Senator Durbin, sir, he sounded very frustrated with Joe Manchin, that Democrats have tried to give him everything he wanted, Kyrsten Sinema as well,” Cavuto said. “Are you? Are you frustrated with Joe Manchin?”

“Look, I think Durbin is absolutely correct,” Clyburn replied. “This whole notion that, if you are going to do something, do it for 10 years, or not at all, that’s a fallacy, and we ought to stop that foolishness. We don’t know what conditions will be in two or three years. Even if you were to fund it now for 10 years and there’s dramatic change in our circumstances, then it may not be but for one or two years. So doing something for two or three years, rather than 10, is just — it’s crazy to think that it must be 10 or nothing.”

“So he ought to be ashamed of himself for saying something like that,” he added. “That’s not the way the world works.”

