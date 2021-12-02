Trump: Biden Has Done ‘an Absolutely Terrible Job’ Getting People Vaccinated

In a Thursday phone interview with FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former President Donald Trump hit President Joe Biden over getting people to take the coronavirus vaccine.

According to Trump, Biden has “done just an absolutely terrible job” getting the vaccine out and getting people to take it. He argued it was because people “don’t trust Biden” nor his administration.

“[H]e’s done a terrible job just like he did with the H1N1,” Trump said of Biden. “He’s done just an absolutely terrible job getting it out and getting people to take it. I mean, people just don’t want to take it. And the vaccines have been — you know, I have to be very proud of the vaccines. We did it in less than nine months. People said it was going to take five years to 12 years and probably wouldn’t work. They work incredibly well.”

He continued, “Some people don’t want to take them, and that’s their freedom, and that’s what we have to do. But people don’t want to take them because they don’t trust Biden. They don’t trust the administration. We had none of that. Everybody was fighting to take them, and we were doing great. We were doing really great on distribution. We also bought billions of dollars worth before we knew it was going to be successful, which saved us one year. So many things we did right.”

“And what they’re doing is very sad when you look at what’s happening. But more people died during this year than last year by a very substantial margin — and sadly, this year is not up,” Trump concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent