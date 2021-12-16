Dem Sen. Coons: Biden’s Accomplishments ‘Dwarf the First Year’ of Many Other Administrations

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) said Thursday on MSNBC that the accomplishments of President Joe Biden’s administration in his first year in office “dwarf the first-year accomplishments of many other administrations.”

Coons said, “This is the first year of the Biden administration. And we have passed huge pieces of their legislative agenda. The American Rescue Plan put $1.9 trillion of investment that helped millions of families, of small businesses, of schools. There’s been 480 million vaccine shots in arms. A year ago this week, the very first vaccines were being delivered. We’re in a very different place from a public health and public safety perspective.”

He added, “Second, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, $1.2 trillion invested over the next decade in rebuilding our roads and bridges, investing in the infrastructure of the 21st century. These are both big legislative accomplishments. Frankly, they dwarf the first-year accomplishments of many other administrations. We’ve got more than six million new jobs created by the private sector, unemployment back to close to pre-pandemic levels at 4.2. It’s been a year of real substantive progress. I recognize the frustrations and share it about Build Back Better. But let’s just not overlook the fact that it’s been a year of real substantive accomplishment by the Democratic majority and the Biden administration.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN