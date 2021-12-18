Katko: House GOP Can Tie Federal Funding to Stricter Bail Laws if They Win Majority

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member John Katko (R-NY) said that if Republicans take over the House, they will have greater control over the issue of lax prosecution by using federal funding to local police departments to require areas “to have certain standards in your laws that don’t allow criminals to run amok and don’t allow them to get out on bail when they commit very serious crimes, like they do in New York State.”

Katko said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:00] “We’re going to stop it by we’re going to take over the House and we’re going to be able to control a lot more of this issue. For example, there’s a tremendous amount of federal funding that goes to local police departments all across this country. We can easily just fix the legislation, say, look, if you want this money, you are going to have to do certain things, you have to have certain standards in your law enforcement. You’re going to have to have certain standards in your laws that don’t allow criminals to run amok and don’t allow them to get out on bail when they commit very serious crimes, like they do in New York State. So, that’s how we can overcome it.”

