Trump: Cryptocurrency ‘a Very Dangerous Thing’ — ‘I Like to Have the Dollar’

During an interview that aired Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” former President Donald Trump issued a warning about the rise in cryptocurrency.

Trump’s wife, former first lady Melania Trump, recently launched a platform for Non Fungible Tokens. The proceeds will go towards efforts to support children in the foster care system.

The former president cautioned that cryptocurrency could “make the big tech explosion look like baby stuff.” Trump emphasized that the United States’ currency “should be the dollar.”

“What do you think about crypto?” host Maria Bartiromo asked. “Because, you know, New York and Miami are really getting cryptocurrency into their financial system.”

“Well, I never loved it because I like to have the dollar,” Trump replied. “I think the currency should be the dollar. So, I was never a big fan, but it’s building up bigger and bigger, and nobody is doing anything about it. And I … know it so well.”

“Look, I want our currency called the dollar. I don’t want to have all these others — and that could be an explosion some day like the likes of which we’ve never seen,” he added. “It could make the big tech explosion look like baby stuff. I think it is a very dangerous thing.”

