Fauci: FNC’s Jesse Watters ‘Should Be Fired on the Spot’ for ‘Ambush’ Remarks

Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci reacted to Fox News Channel’s Jesse Watters calling on a crowd to “ambush” the White House chief medical adviser with a metaphorical “kill shot” during a confrontation.

The incendiary, dangerous, violent rhetoric against Dr. Fauci continues at AmericaFest. Fox News host Jesse Watters tells them how to go after him to harass him in public: “Now you go in with the kill shot – deadly. Because, with an ambush, he doesn’t see it coming.” pic.twitter.com/V34YZwDdPD — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 20, 2021

Fauci called the remarks “horrible” and a “reflection of the craziness that goes on in society.” He added that Watters “should be fired on the spot.”

“Well, John, that’s horrible,” Fauci told host John Berman. “I mean, that just is such a reflection of the craziness that goes on in society. The only thing that I have ever done throughout these two years is to encourage people to practice good public health practices, to get vaccinated, to be careful in public settings, to wear a mask. And for that, you have some guy out there saying that people should be giving me a kill shot, to ambush me? I mean, what kind of craziness is there in society these days? That’s awful that he said that. And he’s going to go, very likely, unaccountable. I mean, whatever network he’s on is not going to do anything for him. I mean, that’s crazy.”

“The guy should be fired on the spot,” he concluded.

