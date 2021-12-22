Biden: If People Get Vaccinated and Boosted, They Won’t Need Pfizer COVID Pill

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s edition of ABC’s “World News Tonight,” President Joe Biden stated that the government has ordered millions of the Pfizer coronavirus antiviral pills, but “I hope we don’t get there. Because if people get the shots, they get their two shots and a booster, they’re not going to be in a position where they’re going to need such a pill.”

Biden said, “We purchased several million already, but here’s — right away, I think it — don’t hold me to the number — I think it may be 20 million, but a lot of pills, all they can make so far. But you know, I hope we don’t get there. Because if people get the shots, they get their two shots and a booster, they’re not going to be in a position where they’re going to need such a pill.”

