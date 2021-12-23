Center for Vaccine Development’s Dr. Hotez: Not Biden’s Fault that 200,000 ‘Defiant’ Unvaccinated Died — Clearly the Far-Right’s ‘Monster’

Center for Vaccine Development director Dr. Peter Hotez said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he believes it is not President Joe Biden’s “fault” that 200,000 unvaccinated America have died of coronavirus during his first year in office but instead it is the far-right’s “monster.”

Hotez said, “First of all, let’s face it — it is really not the president’s fault that he’s had 200,000 Americans who needlessly lost their lives because we were defiant of getting vaccines. They refused vaccines.”

He continued, “I mean, that is clearly the fault of the aggression coming from the far-right from far-right members of the Congress to conservative news outlets to the far-right think tanks. They helped create that monster.”

He added, “But the piece that’s not being said is a number of us pleaded with the White House and federal agencies to help vaccinate the world. Because the Alpha variant arose out of the unvaccinated UK. The Delta variant arose out of the unvaccinated Indian sub-continent. Then we said, look, you are doing nothing to vaccinate Africa. What do you think is going to happen? Then, sure enough, the Omicron variant arose out of Southern Africa.”

Hotez concluded, “That part, I think, was a failure.”

