Jim Jordan: Biden Administration ‘Has Done Everything Wrong’

On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized President Joe Biden had “given” Americans record crime and inflation, adding that everything handled by the Biden administration had been “screwed” up.

“Elizabeth Warren seems to be hinting at price controls,” he said. “And we know what that will do. That will only exacerbate the problems we see out there. So, in simple words, I think the American people would like — they’d like safe streets, they’d like affordable gas, and they’d like freedom. Instead, what Biden’s giving them is record crime, record inflation and Dr. Fauci. So, this administration, as we have talked before, Larry, has done everything wrong.”

“You pick the policy area — they have done it wrong,” Jordan continued. “We went from literally 11 months safe streets to record crime. We went from a secure border to complete chaos. We went from stable prices to now record inflation. We went from strength and projecting strength around the world to the debacle that was the exit in Afghanistan. So, you name the policy. They have screwed it up. I’m afraid, based on what I heard from Senator Warren this week, they may even go the wrong direction the economy, but let’s hope not. And let’s hope Joe Manchin stays firm, and this crazy Build Back Better, so-called Build Back Better bill never passes.”

