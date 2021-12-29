Stacey Abrams: Voting Rights Push ‘Not About Partisanship — This Is About Patriotism’

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams sounded off on the push to pass voting rights legislation on Wednesday.

Abrams told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that expanding voting rights “is not about partisanship.” Instead, she asserted it “is about patriotism.”

“I’m working very closely with members of the U.S. Senate to ensure that they both understand the urgency of the moment but that we recognize the complications of the structure of the Senate,” Abrams outlined. “And that’s why we need to frame this as restoration of the Senate. This is not about breaking tradition. It is about protecting the fundamentals of our nation.”

“[W] hat’s most important is that we stop framing this as a partisan battle. This is not about partisanship. This is about patriotism,” she added. “It’s about American citizens, regardless of who they choose when they enter the booth, that they have the ability to participate in our elections. And that, on the other side, that their votes are actually counted by those who are responsible for determining and announcing the outcome of elections. This is about protecting voters but also about protecting the foundation of our democracy and not allowing it to be subverted by those who would erase the voices of the people in order to achieve their political ends.”

