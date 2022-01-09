Lindsey Graham: Joe Biden ‘Makes Jimmy Carter Look like Ronald Reagan on Foreign Policy’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Watters’ World,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) lamented the failures of Joe Biden’s presidency, adding that the governing coalition of Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was the worst in his lifetime.

Graham also hammered Biden on foreign policy by claiming former President Jimmy Carter, considered by some to be a disastrous president on foreign policy, looked like former President Ronald Reagan, who hailed as a success, compared to Biden.

“It’s a complete disaster on multiple fronts, and I say that with no joy in my heart,” he said. “But I told you so about Joe Biden. He has been wrong about everything on foreign policy before, for 40 years, but your opening was great. Let’s just look at the border. We had the lowest illegal crossings into the country at the end of President Trump’s term in the last 40 years. Now, we have record levels of illegal crossings because Biden changed Trump policy.”

“Look at Afghanistan. If he had done nothing in Afghanistan, kept it just like Trump had it, it wouldn’t be the disaster it is today. So here is the sum total, the American people are suffering. Our money is being eroded by record inflation. We are less safe. We are less prosperous. Crime is rampant across the country. Inflation is roaring, and radical Islam is on the rise, and it is due to Pelosi, Schumer, Biden, and Harris. It is the worst governing coalition in my lifetime.”

“He makes Jimmy Carter look like Ronald Reagan on foreign policy,” Graham added. “Our enemies are emboldened, and our friends are afraid.”

