Nolte: Ex-CNN Reporter and Fabulist Freaks over Dinner with ‘MAGAts’

Michelle Kosinski, a former CNN White House correspondent, revealed who these intolerant, bigoted corporate media people truly are in a series of tweets where she melted down over a recent dinner with people she describes as “closeted” “MAGAts.”

”MAGAts,” of course, is a slur aimed at us Trump supporters.

Here’s her “horror story” of discovering some people at her table don’t vote or think in the only way this fascist approves of [emphasis added]:

A few weeks ago, I had dinner with a few couples, friends of friends, all American. All were well-educated and successful in careers. They seemed great! On the surface. For like an hour. But slowly, over a few drinks, they began to let slip their true MAGA natures…. One of the couples each attended top ivy league colleges. But now that it was university time for their own kids, they were adamantly NOT letting them apply to any ivies. And were weird about explaining why. Though the kids were double legacies. Okayyy… moving on… The next crew suddenly busted out with air quotes when mentioning climate change. Again, these are otherwise smart people. Not scientists, clearly. But educated. And the dude took seething umbrage when my friend mentioned the damage Trump had done and vowed to continue to do. The others– when they realized that a few in their presence came armed with (gasp) actual facts (NO!)— quickly changed the subject and nervously said they don’t want to talk politics. They realized they would be eviscerated on all idiotic points, especially on the economy. As it went on, my friends and I realized we were surrounded by otherwise carefully closeted MAGAts. It’s funny how the extremist or just wrong beliefs can’t help but leak out, even when you least expect them, and from people you least expect. They are out there. This dinner continues to haunt me. They all seemed so… normal. … If people don’t ever talk about these things as friends and neighbors, and only live in their own warped information silos, how will they ever learn what is true or false? How will the truth ever make them consider alternatives? The allure of bullshit is co-opting decent minds.

THIS is what the corporate media think of us.

THIS thinking was allowed to be a CNN White House correspondent until 2020.

This cultural supremacist Kosinski, who spread the Russia Collusion Hoax for years, sees Trump supporters as maggots and treats people who think differently as though they are dangerous, alien pod people. Better still, she basically admits she has never been exposed to people like this.

Then the Russia Collusion Hoaxtress writes (without irony): “If people don’t ever talk about these things as friends and neighbors, and only live in their own warped information silos, how will they ever learn what is true or false?”

CNN not only decided that this wretched, bubbled snob was perfect to be a White House correspondent, but CNN hired her after she was caught red-handed doing this:

For those of you who need a refresher of who Michelle Kosinski is: https://t.co/Ts2A6ulZqD pic.twitter.com/66oMd68lx3 — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) May 6, 2024

Michelle Kosinski is an elitist, a fascist, a fabulist, a proven liar who spreads conspiracy theories, and who’s been accused of cheating on her investment banker husband to get anti-Trump scoops by sleeping with an ambassador.

I’m surprised she’s not running CNN.

