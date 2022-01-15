Brooks: Biden ‘Started at the Left’ on Voting, Spending

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks argued that President Joe Biden’s problem with both voting legislation and the reconciliation bill is that Biden “started at the left and went centrist.”

Brooks said, “Now, in retrospect, as I look at the Biden presidency, and especially the terrible events, in my view, of not having these voting rights bills, it seems clear to me that the whole Biden presidency — and, on Inauguration Day, they should have sat down with Manchin and Sinema and said, where can we go from here, and what can we do together? That is to say, they should have started at the center and gone outward. Instead, they started at the left and went centrist. And I — that’s looking like an unfortunate strategy, both on voting rights and on Build Back Better.”

