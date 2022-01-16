Ralph Northam: Critical Race Theory ‘Nothing More than a Dog Whistle’; Says ‘Not Being Taught’ in Virginia K-12

Former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) on Sunday sounded off on Critical Race Theory, which was a hot-button topic in his state’s most recent gubernatorial election.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show” host Jonathan Capehart asked Northam what Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) running against the teaching of Critical Race Theory and eventually winning meant about the people of Virginia.

Northam argued that “Critical Race Theory is nothing more than a dog whistle.” He added that the curriculum was “not being taught” in his state’s schools.

“One, a Critical Race Theory is nothing more than a dog whistle,” Northam asserted. “We don’t teach Critical Race Theory — it’s not a part of our curriculum in K-12 schools.”

“What it also says, and perhaps more importantly, is that anger and fear are very strong emotions, and I think their campaign was a lot based on that — was out there provoking fear and anger in people, and they responded to it. And the rest is history,” he added. “But that’s not a good direction for Virginia to go in. It’s not a good direction for this country to go in. And I think we have to start with the facts. And we may be able to disagree, but let’s at least deal with facts and then go from there, but Critical Race Theory is a dog whistle, and it’s not being taught in our schools.”

