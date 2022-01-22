Rand Paul: ‘Medical Malpractice to Force Vaccines on Children’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) warns mandating vaccines on specific age groups could come back to haunt some institutions because of the risk associated with those age groups.

During a Friday appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” the Kentucky Republican lawmaker called such mandates “medical malpractice.”

“I believe it’s medical malpractice to force vaccines on children, particularly adolescent males,” he said. “We now have the scientific evidence that shows the risk of myocarditis for young males is greater for the vaccine than it is for the disease. We also know that the disease — the death rate is closer to one in a million. We also know that the more you get the vaccine, the higher your risk of myocarditis. So 90% of the myocarditis came with a second vaccine. What do you think it happens when you give them a third vaccine?”

“I think universities like Chicago, Princeton, Yale, that are mandating young males get a third vaccine, I think they’re going to be open to liability if any of these boys, these young men or women get myocarditis, and God forbid dies, they’re going to be open to liability because they’re going against the science,” Paul added. “But you have such left-wing academics whose heads are in the sand and just to go, Dr. Fauci wants us to do it, we should do it. They’re not thinking about this, but they’re going to be open to big-time liability for forcing this vaccine on kids.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor