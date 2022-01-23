Donna Brazile: Biden ‘Has A Lot to Brag About’ — ‘I Give Him High Marks for the First Year’

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Joe Biden had “a lot to brag about” after his first year in office.

Partial transcript as follows:

RADDATZ: Donna, I want to — I want to start with you: unity, unity, unity. That is what Joe Biden talked about in his inaugural address just over a year ago. That is not what he has gotten. And this week it’s clear he’s changing course.

DONNA BRAZILE, ABC NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: There’s no question that what the president called for last year is something that we should all aspire to. We want to be a united country, especially now, given the threats that we see abroad. He also said that he wanted to reach out. He has tried and, of course, we got — the result is the bipartisan infrastructure bill. But this is an opportunity for all Americans to really rally behind the president as we try to get this virus under control, keep this economy growing, keep our schools re-opened.

Look, I think the president has a lot to brag about. And, yes, I say ‘brag,’ because for the first time in my lifetime, we have a president who is going to eliminate lead pipes, a president that is going to ensure that every child gets a head start and a healthy start. But while we’re not celebrating all of his successes, we are basically focused on the next election. And we know that that’s 289 days away. So I give him high marks for the first year. He hasn’t accomplished everything he wanted to, but by the way he’s only in the first year of a four-year term. So this is going to be a key year for President Biden.