Tim Scott: Biden Needs to Push D.A.s to Enforce Law, He’s ‘Terrible’ for the Communities He Says He’s Focused on

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said that President Joe Biden needs to use his rhetorical power to tell district attorneys and prosecutors to enforce the law and that the Biden administration has “been terrible for the communities that they say they have in their focus.” Because crime is especially harmful for people in vulnerable communities who can’t move somewhere else.

Scott said, “The president should use his bully pulpit to tell D.A.s and prosecutors to enforce the laws in our country, that’s why they’re there. They keep our officers safe. It allows them to do their jobs. And my goodness, I don’t want to see another funeral, I don’t want to hear another widow, too early.”

He added, “It’s obvious that the White House lives in an alternate universe. … Listen, they have been soft on crime, they have been bad on crime, and they’ve been terrible for the communities that they say they have in their focus. Crime in vulnerable communities is really bad for those folks who can’t go anywhere else, and for the officers coming into those communities. … What we need is a tough stance against criminals who are violent. We need a tougher stance from the White House giving the officers the resources.”

