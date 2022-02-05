Indiana AG Rokita: We’re Going to Get to the Bottom of BLM

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita pledged to “get to the bottom” of any alleged improprieties or misuse of funds collected by so-called Black Lives Matter organizations.

Rokita told FNC host Laura Ingraham “woke corporations” that have given to BLM and BLM-affiliated organizations may have their share prices impacted from the contributions, which he said affects more people than the governance of those corporations.

“[I]t’s another thing that’s fallen to the states,” he explained. “And so be it, we’re going to pick up this mantle, and we’re going to get to the bottom of it. Now, some of me — Laura, you know what, a lot of this money is from woke corporations. They get what they deserve.”

“But even those woke corporations have shareholders like me and you, and regular people and pension funds,” Rokita continued. “And they got to be focused on making a return for us and not this social gobbly-gook that leads us nowhere. And then what about the Hoosier, who sees Black Lives Matters like, Oh, yes, I want to be supportive of that. I’m for equality, like we all are, and gives them $10, gives them $5, gives them whatever. They are scamming that person if, in fact, that’s where this goes.”

“And so we’re going to get to the bottom of it, one way or the other,” he added. “And, listen, I’m not saying I agree with the California Attorney General on a lot of things. But they — he gets credit. They get credit for at least because Black Lives Matters’ domicile to California looking into this as well. And I think other states need to look into it as well. So we are.”

