Osterholm: We Need to Relieve ‘Social Pressures’ on Masking as Cases Drop

During an interview with NPR’s “Here & Now” released on Monday, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and former adviser to President Joe Biden’s transition team Dr. Michael Osterholm said that as cases of coronavirus decline, we should be “relieving many of the social pressures to do masking or distancing and so forth.” But stay aware that there could be another variant that would change things.

Osterholm said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:05] “I think what we have to do is continue to live our lives with this new normal. As case numbers drop, relieving many of the social pressures to do masking or distancing and so forth. But, at the same time, being aware that we could quickly see a very rapidly evolving new variant emerge that would take us back to where we were in December and early January.”

