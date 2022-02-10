Kennedy: Biden Admin Doesn’t ‘Care About Securing the Border’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) continued to call into question the Biden administration’s lack of effort to secure the border.

According to Kennedy, President Joe Biden and his administration don’t “care about securing the border.”

“Sometimes, Harris, when people act like they don’t care, it’s not an act,” Kennedy told host Harris Faulkner. “I don’t think President Biden or at least the people running things in his administration care about securing the border. I don’t think his administration really cares about telling folks in Central America don’t come, don’t come. I mean, they may say the words, but everything the Biden administration does has created incentive for them to come.”

“I think the Biden administration honestly believes in open borders,” he continued. “I think they believe that vetting people at the border is racist. That’s wrong, and most Americans disagree. They think vetting people at the border is prudent — not because we hate everybody on the outside, because we love people on the inside. And most fair-minded people want to know who is coming into their country. We don’t have the slightest idea who is coming into our country. They could be good people just looking to work, but there are also probably terrorists. They are gang bangers, they are drug dealers, they are convicted felons, and they are coming from all over the world. And President Biden and his people are welcoming them.”

