Hirono on Inflation: Companies ‘Could Give Up’ Some ‘Unearned Profits’ to Help, GOP Hasn’t Done Anything

On Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) argued that inflation is due to the pandemic and supply chain issues, “none of which the Republicans choose to do anything about except to blame Joe Biden.” And that companies “could give up some of their unearned profits to help the American people.”

Host Ana Cabrera asked, “Americans aren’t happy with the economy right now. I don’t need to tell you that. But they’re blaming Democrats. If things like inflation are still high come November, how do you argue to keep Democrats in the majority?”

Hirono responded, “Well, for one thing, it’s the Democrats that voted for the rescue plan without a single Republican vote that enabled millions of people to get vaccinated, that put a lot of money to schools to reopen safely. So, obviously, we have not gotten that message across enough, and also why Build Back Better is so important to continue to lower costs for Americans in terms of prescription drugs, child care, and all of those things, all without, again, a single Republican vote. Inflation is very much a result of the pandemic and disruptions to the supply chain, none of which the Republicans choose to do anything about except to blame Joe Biden. So, meanwhile, though, you know, Ana, that companies are making record profits at a time when people are having a hard time paying for these higher costs. So, they could give up some of their unearned profits to help the American people. That’s my view.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett