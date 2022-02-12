Polis on Inflation: Federal Government ‘Can’t Keep Borrowing and Borrowing’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said that the federal government has to pay for spending and “We can’t keep borrowing and borrowing and borrowing. That adds inflationary pressure over time.”

Polis said, “The federal government can and should do big things. States need to do the little things we can do. So, the federal government, fiscal responsibility, get rid of tariffs. I’m excited about a bill by Sen. Kelly (D-AZ) and Sen. Hassan (D-NH) to suspend the gas tax. That saves everybody 18 cents through January of next year. We are doing similar things in Colorado, reducing vehicle registration fees $11.50, avoiding payroll tax increases, reducing a fee on our gas of about 2 cents a gallon. So, these are the kinds of things that we need to do to save people money, really to help people hold on to more of their hard-earned money.”

He added, “It’s a matter of fiscal responsibility. So, the key thing is, if you’re going to spend money, you’ve got to pay for it. We can’t keep borrowing and borrowing and borrowing. That adds inflationary pressure over time. There are elements of Build Back Better that can save people money. I look at pre-school as an example, right? So, we’ve implemented universal kindergarten, we’re working with voters to approve pre-school in Colorado. That can save families with young kids 500 to $1,000 a month. That’s really important with costs going up.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett