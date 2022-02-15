Blackburn: Biden Needs to Speak out Against Abuse of Power by Trudeau and Defend Free Speech

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is “abusing his power and using that to target his political opponents” with his handling of protests in Canada, and argued that it is crucial for President Joe Biden to call on Trudeau to allow “peaceful political protest and free speech.”

Blackburn stated, [relevant remarks begin around 44:45] “It is, indeed, eye-opening, and Justin Trudeau is really abusing his power and using that to target his political opponents. And one of the things that you continue to hear from news reports up there is this autocratic style that he has taken on because of these protests. And protests should be peaceful, people should continue to protest peacefully, and they have that right to stand up and speak out against their government. But he is not wanting to allow that, and I think that it has shocked a lot of Canadians that he has used his power to target his political opponents. And I think it’s important for President Biden to stand up and call on Trudeau to allow for political — peaceful political protest and free speech.”

