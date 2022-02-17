GOP Rep. Carter: ‘No Question’ Dem States Lifting Mask Mandates ‘for Political Gain’

Thursday, Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) weighed in on Democrat states lifting their mask mandates heading into election season.

Carter said on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First” that there’s “no question” Democrats are only lifting the mandates “for political gain.”

“Have the American people caught on to the fact that Democrats are only lifting these mandates because polls predict that this is unpopular with the American people and that this is going to lead to a potential beatdown in November?” host Todd Piro asked.

“No question about it,” Carter replied. “They are following the science, but the science that they’re following is political science. They are only doing this for political gain. There’s no question about that.”

“These mask mandates should have been lifted … months ago,” he added. “We even called for them to be lifted. There was a study in Denmark that was done in the spring of 2020 that proved that masks did not work. And now we have got child psychologists who are telling us that it is having an impact on children’s learning and on their psyche, and that is very important. We’ve had an increase in emergency room admissions, we’ve had an increase in children trying to hurt themselves. We’ve got to unmask our children. It is time for the masks to go, period.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent