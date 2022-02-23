CNN Report Captures Explosions in Ukraine After Russia Announces ‘Special Military Operation’

On Wednesday, a live report on “CNN Tonight” by CNN senior international correspondent Matthew Chance from Kyiv, Ukraine captured the sound of explosions in the distance.

Chance said, “This is the first time. This is the first time that we’ve heard anything. It’s been absolutely silent in this city throughout the course of tonight, and for the past several weeks, we’ve not seen anything at all. In fact, I’ve never heard anything like this in Kyiv for the years that I’ve been coming here and reporting from here. So, this is the first time.”

The explosions come after Russia’s Vladimir Putin announced the start of a “special military operation” inside of Ukraine.

