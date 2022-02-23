Scarborough Slams ‘Trump Republicans’ over Putin Praise — ‘Disgrace to America’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday reacted to former President Donald Trump calling Russian President Vladimir Putin “savvy” for waiting until he was out of office to invade Ukraine.

Scarborough called House Republicans who supported Trump “a disgrace to America” for “bashing” President Joe Biden for being weak in handling the escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine.

“You actually have House Republicans now in the middle of the greatest crisis, European crisis regarding war since World War II, hopefully attacking and bashing the President of the United States, saying that he is, quote, ‘weak.’ He’s weak? This is what weakness looks like on the world stage. House Republicans, you should bow your head in shame as we move into one of the greatest crises on the global stage since World War II. You should bow your head in shame. You’re a disgrace to America.”

“Now that NATO is united, you have Trump Republicans actually elevating and lifting up Vladimir Putin in this time of crisis,” he added. “It is absolutely disgusting, Willie.”

Michael Weiss, news director for New Lines Magazine, described those who flatter Putin as “useful idiots.”

“And I’m so glad you used the word ‘useful idiot,'” Scarborough replied. “That’s what we conservatives called people in the Cold War who were constantly apologizing for Soviet leaders. … We now have useful idiots on the Trump right that are apologizing for Vladimir Putin. The term fits them tightly — like a glove.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent