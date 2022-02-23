Stacey Abrams: 2021 GA U.S. Senate Runoffs ‘the Safest Election in Georgia History’

During a Wednesday interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams claimed that the 2021 runoff election was “the safest election in Georgia history.”

Abrams, who has yet to concede defeat in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election, lamented that the state legislature responded to the special session election by making it “harder for voters to participate in elections.”

“Do you think this next election — has the game changed? Is it still rigged, or do you think at this point it will be a fair election in 2022 in Georgia?” host Joe Kernen asked.

“What I’ve always spoken to is the ability of voters to cast their ballots and have their ballots counted,” Abrams replied. “There is not a single politician, including myself, who’s entitled to win an election, and that was never my point. The point is we have to make certain that the voters have the ability to register and stay on the rolls, cast their ballots, and have their ballots counted, and sadly, in 2021, in response to the safest election in Georgia history, we saw the promulgation of SB 202, which makes it harder for voters to participate in elections. That should always concern every American, especially every Georgian, and I’m going to be working hard to make certain that the effects of that law are mitigated for every voter, regardless of who they intend to vote for when they get … to the polls.”

She continued, “But the larger issues … we have to make certain that the process is fair and that those who want to participate, whether you’re running a small business or casting your ballots, that you have the ability to do so in a fair and equitable manner, and that should be our mission. I can’t do a thing about what the Republicans or others are going to say, but I can be true to my word, and I can do what I’ve done for the last four years as a private citizen, and that is work to make certain things are made better for others.”

