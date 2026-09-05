WATCH — New York Democrat Candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier: ‘I’m Very Excited’ to ‘Build Black Socialism’

New York socialist congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier (D) is continuing to advocate for socialism, a leftist system that is threatening the United States.

Her comments came as radical candidates in the Democrat Party are moving toward the midterm elections.

Chevalier mentioned the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) while speaking during an interview Friday on ELR News with Kevin Ortega-Rojas.

“I think with DSA specifically, something that I’m very excited to do is to build black socialism within the caucuses of DSA. And something that my team and I were very intentional about we’re making sure that we weren’t just talking about socialism broadly, that we were talking about the legacy of socialism in our district, right? A legacy of black socialism, Latino socialism, that focused on racial justice as economic justice,” she said:

In regard to the “legacy” of socialism, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) recently warned against the push for the leftist system from Democrat candidates and highlighted what Karl Marx believed, Breitbart News reported August 16:

So Karl Marx believed and he taught and said, socialism is a step toward communism. It’s a process. They thought communism would be the utopia, the perfect society. But it begins with the wrong premise. Communism is anti-American. It’s the opposite of our ideals. We’re one nation under God. Communism begins with a premise that there is no God. The state is the god effectively. And so on the website, what we do is we show a summary of the history of this, going back to 1918 to Soviet Russia and going through history of the 20th century, to Communist China, India, and Venezuela with the Eastern Bloc over in Europe. It never works and it ends in poverty, destruction, political violence, human suffering. That is the story of communism. So when you go out on the campaign trail and you promise free stuff to people, young people, that’s a siren song to them. That sounds great to them. No one is telling them they have to give up their freedom in exchange. So this election really does draw a contrast in a sharp way for the American people.

Johnson added, “These insurgent left candidates are winning the Democrat primaries all across the country. The barbarians are inside the gate. It’s very, very serious stuff.”

Chevalier hyped communism, Marxism, and Soviet figures in social media posts that have since been deleted, and she recently claimed she was focused on the general election while traveling to Uruguay to meet with fellow leftists, according to Breitbart News.

Watch Chevalier’s entire interview with ELR News here:

“More than half of Democrats hold a more positive view of socialism as opposed to capitalism, according to a recent CBS News/YouGov poll,” Breitbart News reported in August.