Louisiana congressional candidate Stephen Wagley said Saturday that career politicians have let data centers and Flock surveillance cameras expand without oversight.

Speaking with host Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday, Wagley said both issues trace back to a lack of transparency from officials who sign deals with private companies. Wagley, chief operating officer of the Delta College proprietary healthcare-training school, is one of six Republicans running in the state’s open 6th District, with a jungle primary set for November 3.

Wagley said lawmakers have approved data center projects while shielding the terms.

“Our elected officials think it’s okay to sign these NDAs with these private corporations that are basically going to be funded with our tax dollars,” Wagley said. “If they’re signing NDAs, then who are they really representing? Us, or the big companies?”

The Delta College executive said residents cannot see how the projects affect the grid or their bills, pointing to rising costs before the facilities are built.

“Everyone that I’m speaking to is already showing how much higher our electrical costs are getting before the things have even been built,” Wagley said. “We are all for economic growth. We’re all for advancement, but we need transparency.”

The candidate tied the same complaint to Flock cameras, arguing the readers have been abused by some police departments and surveil residents without limits.

“For too long, these career politicians have been signing off on these deals, allocating funds to let things like Flock cameras basically just surveil us nonstop with no oversight,” Wagley said. “People have a right to privacy. It’s out of control.”

The Baton Rouge Republican said he entered politics after a 2014 encounter, when he drove Trump around New Orleans during the then-businessman’s pre-campaign tour.

“Right before he got out of the car, he said, ‘So, you’re a pretty good driver. I don’t think that’s your career. I’ll be looking forward to seeing you in politics one day,'” Wagley said.

Wagley said his campaign has been in talks with the Trump administration and would be “honored” to earn an endorsement, though President Donald Trump has not endorsed in the contest.

Wagley also faulted Congress for failing to pass the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said last week that Democrats bear responsibility for blocking the bill, while Trump has floated declaring a national emergency to force voter-ID requirements.

Flock cameras and data centers have surged into midterm races nationwide. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) opened an investigation into the company’s data practices last month, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered license-plate readers pulled from state highways.

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