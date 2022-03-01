Pelosi: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Wearing a Mask’ at SOTU Address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that she would not be wearing a mask tonight at President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address.

Pelosi said, “Tonight will be a great speech. I’m really looking forward to it. I think it will be pivotal in terms of COVID as well, which has had a direct impact on the attitudes and rates that people give to governance because COVID still has its remnants. But I think tonight will be pivotal in terms of our values. His vision, his plan, his knowledge, and his connection to the American people.”

Mitchell asked, “Let me quickly ask you about that because the CDC mask guidance changed last week. Today D.C officially lifted its indoor mask guidance. Are you going to be wearing a mask tonight?”

Pelosi said, “No, I’m not going to be wearing a mask tonight. If I had little children or were around little grandchildren, I would because some of them would not be vaccinated. Or if I were around a person or I was a person with some kind of a condition that would make me susceptible to it. I think people have to use their judgment about it. But I do think that if people make their own judgment, I’m making my own judgment, that I won’t be wearing a mask tonight.”

