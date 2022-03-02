Ortiz: JCN’s Times Square Billboard Urges Biden to Reject Russian Oil amid Ukraine Invasion

Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz said Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” that his organization put up a billboard in Time Square urging President Joe Biden to stop Russian oil imports.

Host Stuart Varney said, “If we do reject Russian oil, stop buying it, the price of oil goes straight up, and so does the price of gasoline here in America. Are you prepared for that?”

Ortiz said, “President Biden put us into this position, to begin with, by moving us from energy independence to energy dependence. We are buying about $20 million a day of Russian oil. Right now, if we do stop this, we can go ahead and have domestic energy production up in the next 3 or 4 months. It could be that period of time in which we probably see gas prices go up, but we can’t keep doing this was we need energy independence and stop buying foreign oil, especially from Russia.”

Varney said, “You make a good case. The price of energy goes up when you produce less of it. Explain to me why this president refuses to raise fossil fuel production or open pipelines?”

Ortiz said, “Energy prices, inflation is impacting small businesses across the country like nothing else is.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN