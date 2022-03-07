Bill Barr: ‘Hard for Me to Conceive that I Wouldn’t Vote’ for Trump if He’s GOP Nominee

During a Monday interview on NBC’s “Today,” former Attorney General Bill Barr revealed he would likely vote for former President Donald Trump if he were the GOP’s nominee in 2024.

Although Barr was critical of his former boss in his new book, “One Damn Thing After Another,” which was met with Trump calling him “lazy,” “lethargic” and a “coward,” the former attorney general said he would vote for Trump over a Democrat. He added that he would “support somebody else for the nomination.”

“Finally, you say in your book it’s time for the party to move on from Trump. Liz Cheney has said he’s not fit to serve and should not be ever near the Oval Office again. Do you gee with that?” NBC’s Savannah Guthrie asked.

Barr replied, “I’ve certainly made it clear I don’t think he should be our nominee, and I’m going to, you know, support somebody else for the nomination.”

“But if he is the nominee, and your choice is Donald Trump or whoever is running on the Democratic side, would you vote for him?” Guthrie pressed.

“Because I believe the greatest threat for the country is if progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party, it is inconceivable to me that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee,” Barr maintained.

“So, even if he lied about the election and threatened democracy, as you write in your book, better than a Democrat?” Guthrie followed up.

Barr responded, “It’s hard to project what the facts are going to turn out to be three years hence, but as of now, it’s hard to conceive that I wouldn’t vote for the Republican nominee.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent