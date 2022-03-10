Hagerty: U.S. Doesn’t Have the ‘Ability’ to Go Electric, We Need Russia, China

Wednesday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) warned the United States’ push toward electric vehicles is not possible without two of its key adversaries, Russia and China.

The Tennessee freshman U.S. Senator pointed to the Biden administration’s willingness to lean on Venezuela and Iran for more oil production rather than domestic drillers.

“They talk about going electric,” he said. “We don’t have the ability to go electric. We need Russia. We need China to provide the raw materials for that. What they’re doing is they’re going to Venezuela and Maduro. They’re thinking about maybe announcing that Iran will come to our rescue and release more oil into the markets.”

“They want dirty oil from countries that are international killers,” Hagerty added. “They will not deal with American drillers.”

