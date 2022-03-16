Kennedy: Biden ‘Refuses to Stand Up to the Wokers’ over Energy Policy

On Wednesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) called on President Joe Biden to “step aside and let Congress” negotiate the new Iran nuclear deal.

Kennedy, on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” blasted Biden for having an “open, obvious and notorious” conflict, which he said was that Biden refuses to stand up to “the wokers” and drill for oil in the United States. The Louisiana Republican argued that if Biden were to make a deal with Iran, there would be the appearance of a conflict.

“The president has a conflict that is open, obvious and notorious,” Kennedy declared.

“What is it?” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked.

“The president refuses to stand up to the wokers,” Kennedy replied. “The wokers who have taken over his party, their energy policy is wind, solar and pixie dust — no oil and gas. President Biden refuses to refute them, so any deal he makes with Iran, there’s going to be an appearance of a conflict because the world is going to figure, ‘Well, he made a deal to get the Iranian oil because he refuses to produce his own.’ The president needs to step aside and turn the negotiations over to a bipartisan group in Congress.”

