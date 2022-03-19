GOP Rep. Palmer: China’s Intent Is to Make Russia a Vassal State

One of the potential impacts of sanctions aimed at Russia for its invasion of Ukraine is a deeper reliance on China for Russia, says Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL).

Palmer, the House Republican Policy Committee chairman, explained that China views itself as the “middle” of the world.

He also speculated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of this and said a lack of progress made by Russia with the invasion of Ukraine could send a message to China.

“That’s been China’s plan all along,” he said. “I would encourage your listeners to read a book entitled, ‘China’s Visions for Victory,’ by Jonathan Ward. China views themselves as the middle kingdom — not like you would view a middle child or a middle position on a map but in context of everything revolves around China. They’re the center of the universe in their mind. And their long-term goal is for all of the rest of the world to be in subjugation to China.”

“And they’ve advanced this idea through Belt and Road very effectively to the point that I think Africa is on the verge of becoming colonized by China and exploited for its natural resources and agriculture,” he continued. “And they’re doing the same thing in South America. So, when you talk about it, there is a potential for Russia to become a vassal state of China — that’s China’s intent all along. I just don’t know if Russia understands that, and I think that there’s another thing here, and it’s interesting you raise this point because Putin understands that, too. What he’s done by invading Ukraine and not succeeding rapidly as he expected, and seeing the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people, is he has created an image now of a weak Russia, a weaker Russia than anyone before this started perceived.”

“I think that’s going to be part of the political calculus going for forward, in regard to China,” he added.

