McCarthy Criticizes Biden’s Handling of Ukraine — ‘If He Had Taken Action Sooner, Maybe Putin Would Not Have Entered’

On Sunday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) slammed President Joe Biden for his handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

McCarthy told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America” that Biden’s “mistake” has been his inaction to help Ukraine. He argued that “if he had taken action sooner, maybe Putin would not have entered Ukraine.”

“This is where President Biden has continued to make a mistake,” McCarthy outlined. “It wasn’t just how he pulled out of Afghanistan. It wasn’t that he said in a press conference, President Biden, that if Putin took a little of Ukraine, it would be OK. He was too slow in providing the weapons so Ukraine could defend themselves. And what Biden also did was hold up the MiGs … from Poland, so Ukraine can create their own no-fly zone. Why deny them that? It is no different than sending them a stinger or any other weaponry. Allow them to defend themselves and to fight for freedom. I would believe in the House and Senate there is bipartisan support to allow the polish MiG planes to go to Ukraine so Ukraine can create a no-fly zone themselves.”

“I think there is a bipartisan support to supply the weapons to Ukraine to defend themselves,” he added. “The difficulty is Biden has waited so long the supply chain is not just there yet — the routes to get it to the locations. And it’s all throughout Ukraine. You have already had millions of people who had to leave Ukraine, you had thousands of people who have been killed, horrifically, of what Putin is doing, and his plan is to even go further. If he had taken action sooner, maybe Putin would not have entered Ukraine, but we need to supply them the weapons to defend themselves.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent