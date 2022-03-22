CNN’s Lemon: ‘Intellectual Giant’ KBJ Was Questioned by Senators Who Don’t Know Law

On Tuesday, on his show “Don Lemon Tonight,” CNN anchor Don Lemon said that the U.S. Senators who were questioning Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during the second day of her confirmation hearings had “no idea about the law.”

Lemon said, “We are watching what’s happening in Washington D.C. and just listening in the last moments, in my ear, here am Ukraine and Senator Marsha Blackburn asking the potential jurist asking about the definition of a woman and talking about Critical Race Theory, it has become the new buzz term, right, like Acorn did or Antifa and on and on and on. It’s really amazing to watch someone who is, quite frankly, an intellectual giant be questioned by people who have really no idea about the law and what judges actually do, Laura.”

Anchor Laura Coates said, “It reminds me, and I can’t remember who said it but a paraphrase of to my equals I debate, to all others I teach. I think she is teaching a number of people today in her conversations but also, interesting as you mention the point, what you’re really seeing here is the conflation of so many different issues that are in the national and political zeitgeist.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN