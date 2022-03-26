Brooks: Biden’s Poor Numbers on Ukraine Are ‘Measure of Partisanship’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that President Joe Biden’s poor approval numbers on his handling of Ukraine are a reflection of partisanship and “we’re just not as resilient a country as we were when you could get beyond party labels.”

Host Judy Woodruff stated, “48% — by 11 points people disapprove of his handling, compared to 37% approve. But when you ask people what about the specifics of the administration’s policy, namely, should we be sending armed forces, 70% say no. That’s the president’s policy. Should we provide weapons? 72% say yes. That’s the president’s policy. Enforce the no-fly zone, 52%, small majority, say no. That’s the president’s policy. So, there is a contradiction, what do we make of all this?”

Brooks responded, “My view is, if you asked the American people, what do you think of President Biden’s policy toward beautiful sunsets? 85% of the American people will say, no, I really disapprove of President Biden’s policy toward beautiful sunsets. We live in a partisan era. When you attach the name Biden or Trump or Republican or Democrat to anything, you get instant opposition. So, it’s nothing more than a measure of partisanship. The question is, if we were really in trouble…we get to another step in this war, could we unify? After 9/11, if I’m remembering this correctly, George W. Bush’s approval rating was like 92%. It was something insanely high. Could we ever imagine that again? It’s very hard to imagine that. And that means we’re just not as resilient a country as we were when you could get beyond party labels.”

