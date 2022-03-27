Klobuchar: SCOTUS Silence on Ginni Thomas ‘Better Change’ — Entire Integrity on the Line

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Supreme Court must address the potential ethics violations by Justice Clarence Thomas, or the Senate would take action.

Klobuchar was discussing Thomas’ ruling against releasing documents to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in light of reports his far-right activist wife texted then-chief of staff Mark Meadows about overturning the 2020 presidential election.

Klobuchar said, “The facts are clear here. This is unbelievable. You have the wife of a sitting Supreme Court Justice advocating for an insurrection, advocating for overturning a legal election to the sitting president’s chief of staff. She also knows this election, these cases, are going to come before her husband. This is a textbook case for removing him, recusing him from these decisions.”

She continued, “All I hear is silence from the Supreme Court right now, and that better change in the coming week because every other federal judge in the country except Supreme Court justices would have a guidance in ethics rules that says you have to recuse himself.”

Klobuchar added, “The entire integrity of the court is on the line here. They had better speak out on this. You cannot have a justice hearing cases related to this election, and in fact, the ethics rules that apply to all the other federal judges say if it involves a family member, appearance of impartiality, they have to recuse themselves. Not only should he recuses himself, but this Supreme Court badly needs ethics rules. Chris Murphy is leading a bill that I’m supportive of that says get your act together, get ethics rules in place. I hope Justice Roberts, who I respect, will stand up and get these ethics rules in place. They have got to do it. They should do it themselves.”

