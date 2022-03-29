Booker: Some Republicans Had ‘Complete Lack of Decency,’ Respect at KBJ Hearings

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that some Republican senators lacked decency and respect during the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “You later said to CNN’s Dana Bash you didn’t think racism was involved in the questioning she received. She was repeatedly interrupted. Her credibility was questioned. She was asked about hidden agendas. Senator Cruz asked her about Critical Race Theory. I believe it was Senator Kennedy who said she was articulate. Is it still your view that race had nothing to do with the way she was treated?”

Booker said, “No, that’s not the conclusion I was drawing with Dana Bash at all. My point was I can’t get into the heads of my colleagues, nor do I want to go down that odyssey. What we saw on display, whatever language you want to put on it, was a complete lack of decency from some, not all of my Republican colleagues, not even the majority of them, but some of them was a complete lack of decency, a complete lack of respect, and, let’s call it like it is.”

He added, “We know in a clarity for all America to see that a Supreme Court justice of her import — excuse me, a supreme court nominee of her import was treated in a way that is not just disrespectful and ugly, but also in a way that for me violates —I don’t care if you’re a Republican or Democrat all of our national sense of decency.”

