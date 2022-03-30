Rubio: We’re Destroying Our Economy While China Continues ‘to Build Theirs at Our Expense’

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Wednesday lamented the Biden administration’s efforts to push Green New Deal policies and its handling of China.

Rubio pointed out that the China initiative in the Trump Justice Department had been done away with due to claims of xenophobia and that China was “ramping up coal production.” He argued U.S. economy was being destroyed by the Green New Deal policies while the Asian superpower continued “to build theirs at our expense.”

“Everybody around here now says we recognize that China is a generational threat, right? That that is the challenge before us that’s going to define the 21st century,” Rubio outlined on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.” “So, one of the problems we have is they, spy. They spy at our universities, they steal technology secrets, trade secrets, research everything else that we do. So, we had this China initiative at the Justice Department under Trump to go after that espionage. Well, now that’s been canceled. And that’s been canceled because a bunch of people out there went out and started arguing it was xenophobic … ignoring the fact, for example, that a significant percentage of the people that have been investigated and caught up in the China initiative aren’t Chinese Americans. They’re Americans who were getting paid or getting other benefits to turn over their research to China. So, they canceled that initiative.”

“Likewise, I mean, you talk about, on the one hand, all these things we need to do to create independence from China, but on the other, you have this Green New Deal proposal. China is ramping up coal production,” he continued. “They are not only ramping up coal production in their own country, they’re funding all kinds of coal-fired plants all over the world. They don’t have time for any Green New Deal. And here we are begging for their solar panels, the batteries that they make and all that so we can destroy our economy while they continue to build theirs at our expense.”

